Police: Wilmington woman walks into neighbor’s home with BB gun

By
WWAY News
Amy Elizabeth Miller, 33, was charged with breaking and entering. (Photo: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — A Wilmington woman faces a misdemeanor charge after police say she walked into a neighbor’s home with a BB gun, complaining about bright lights.

Amy Elizabeth Miller, 33, was charged with breaking and entering, according to Wilmington Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron. Miller received an unsecured bail of $1,000.

At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 3700 block of Merganser Lane. Dandron wrote in an email that victims told police that a neighbor had walked into their home with a gun, later determined to be a BB gun, and yelled at them to turn off their flood lights. The woman, who officers identified as Miller, then returned to her house without incident.

