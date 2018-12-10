Sarah McLachlan to perform at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is coming to Wilmington.

McLachlan, who has been awarded three Grammy Awards, 12 Juno Awards, and sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, will take the stage at the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College on Saturday, February 16, at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to her personal artistic efforts, McLachlan founded the Lilith Fair tour, which showcased female musicians and raised over $7 million for local and national charities. In 2002 McLachlan founded her non-profit organization, the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which provides top-quality music instruction at no cost, in a safe and nurturing environment, for at-risk and underserved children and youth. From an early age, music provided McLachlan with the tools she needed to navigate the challenges she faced in her life, so she recognizes how important it is for every child to have those same opportunities.

In 2014 McLachlan released her seventh studio album, Shine On, for which she received a Juno Award for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year. Shine On explores her personal journey over the previous few years of navigating love, loss, and change. McLachlan’s latest release is her 2016 Christmas album Wonderland, for which she received a Juno Award for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year as well as a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Wonderland contains fresh and inspired interpretations of 13 traditional and contemporary holiday classics.

Tickets for Sarah McLachlan will go on sale to the public on December 14, at 10 a.m. online and 2 p.m. in person or via telephone. To buy online, visit capefearstage.com or wilsoncentertickets.com; to buy in-person or by phone, visit Ticket Central at the Wilson Center, or call 910-362-7999. Tickets start at $46 plus taxes and fees.

For more information about upcoming Wilson Center performances, visit www.capefearstage.com.