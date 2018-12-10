Shortlist for 2018 Time Person of the Year released

World leaders. Migrant families. A criminal investigator. A murdered journalist. A professor who accused a Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault. Student activists. A blockbuster director. An American princess.

Those are the people on the shortlist for the 2018 Time Person of the Year. The magazine released the finalists today, which include President Donald Trump, migrant families separated at the USA’s southern border, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Special Counsel for the Russia investigation Robert Mueller, “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, Brett Kavanaugh accused Christine Blasey Ford, murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, March for Our Lives activists, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Meghan Markle, who married Britain’s Prince Harry earlier this year.

Time has awarded the title since 1927. President Trump won in 2016, while the title last year went to the Silence Breakers of the #MeToo movement.

While many consider Time Person of the Year an honor, the magazine has pointed out it recognizes “the person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world — for better or for worse — during the past year.”

So while you (yes, you) were named Person of the Year in 2006, the title has also been bestowed on the likes of Adolph Hilter (1936), Joseph Stalin (1939 and 1942) and the Ayatollah Khomeini (1979).

The 2018 Person of the Year will be announced tomorrow.