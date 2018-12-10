Sonic employees arrested for lacing kid’s meal with ecstasy

TAYLOR, TX (KTRK) — Three employees at a Sonic restaurant were arrested after they allegedly attempted to lace a kid’s meal with ecstasy.

An 11-year-old girl found the ecstasy pill as she was unwrapping her 4-year-old brother’s hamburger while eating at the Taylor (Texas) restaurant, KTRK reports.

The children’s parents took the meal to the police station where the pill was identified as ecstasy.

“When she opened the wrapping, she noticed a pill. Being an 11-year-old, she asked her parents if this was candy,” Taylor Chief of Police Henry Fluck said.

The Sonic manager, Tanisha Dancer, 30, was arrested along with two employees, Jonathan Roberson, 35, and Jose Molina, 22.

Dancer was found with three more ecstasy pills hidden in her clothing when she was booked into jail.