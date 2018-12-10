Tabor City Police searching for suspect in early morning break-ins

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Tabor City Police hope you can identify the man suspected of breaking into two businesses early Monday morning.

The break-ins happened between 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. at Southeastern Insurance Agency and Tabor City laundromat.

Capt. Greg Sibbett says the suspect is around 5’4″, weighs between 125-130 pounds and is his mid to lower 20s.

Sibbett says the suspect gave a fraudulent name so now they’re trying to identify him and find him.

Tabor City Police are still investigating to determine what was taken from the businesses.

If you can identify the suspect, call the Tabor City Police Department at (910) 653-3149. Calls will be kept confidential.