Laney Bucs run past Jacksonville on the hardwood

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There was a great crowd on hand Monday night at Laney High School as the Lady Bucs hosted Jacksonville on the hardwood. Sophomore Saniya Rivers had another huge performance ,finishing with 30 points to lead Laney to the 65-42 win over the Cardinals.

Rivers wasn’t alone in provided the offensive spark that the Buccaneers needed. Taylor Chism and Regan Stewart chipped in 11 points apiece in the win. The win over the Cardinals comes after Jacksonville beat Laney to begin the season on the road.

Laney will be back in action on Wednesday night when they host Mideastern Conference foe North Brunswick.