Wilmington, New Hanover battling home fire in Porters Neck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington and New Hanover County fire departments are battling a home fire in the Porters Neck area.

According to Wilmington Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Campbell, firefighters reported seeing flames coming through the roof of the home on Kauri Street when they arrived around 10 a.m. Monday.

A neighbor helped rescue a person from the fire and told firefighters another person was trapped inside.

Firefighters went rescued the man. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Another person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department had said that the fire was affecting multiple structures, but it looks like it has been contained to one home.