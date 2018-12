WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The push to get Wilmington honored as “an American World War II City” is one step closer to reality.

Congressman David Rouzer’s bill has passed the House.

- Advertisement -

Local Historian Wilbur Jones has been working with the congressman to recognize Wilmington and other cities for their contributions during World War II.

If the bill becomes law, each year, a new city will receive the designation.

The bill now heads to the Senate.