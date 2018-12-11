Jimmy Dean recalls more than 29,000 pounds of frozen “ready-to eat” sausage due to possible foreign object matter contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) – CTI Foods LLC, an Owingsville, Ky. establishment, is recalling approximately 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat pork and poultry sausage links products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links items were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: 23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 2019. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the product packaging. These items were shipped to an establishment in Tennessee where the product was further distributed to retail stores.

The problem was discovered on Dec. 10, 2018, when FSIS received notification that the establishment had received five consumer complaints of metal pieces in the ready-to-eat sausage links.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.