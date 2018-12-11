NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher helps rehab cold-stunned sea turtles

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has been rehabilitating several cold-stunned sea turtles for more than a month and we checked in on their progress Tuesday.

On November 7, the aquarium announced they were caring for five endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles that were injured in New England.

- Advertisement -

Cold-stunning can happen when water temperatures quickly drop below 50 degrees.

Three of those turtles have gotten well enough to release, but three remain at the aquarium.

Those three will be seen by a veterinarian Wednesday and could be released at any time.

They will not be tracked after their release in the Gulf.