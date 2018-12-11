NC neighborhood hit with tornado, hurricane, tropical storm and snow in 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) — Greensboro is in a State of Emergency for the fourth time this year, all related to weather.

First a tornado in April; then hurricane related damage in September; then a tropical storm in October; and now, a major snowstorm in December.

Leave it to Sandra Cook to see the bright side of things.

“I haven’t seen a snow like this in a long time,” she explains. “And it’s right before Christmas. How about that?”

As her neighbors help shovel her out, she feels blessed.

“I’ve kind of been through it. I’m just glad to be alive. I thank the lord for it.”

Several months ago, before this Greensboro neighborhood by Peeler Elementary was blanketed in snow it was blanketed in debris.

