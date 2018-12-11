Neighbors fill growing pothole with Christmas tree

WILKES-BARRE, PA (WNEP) — A gaping hole in a street in Wilkes-Barre may be fixed as early as Tuesday after neighbors planted a Christmas tree in it last weekend.

Neighbors were fed up that the sinkhole in the middle of Sturdevant Street was getting bigger over the past few weeks without a fix.

Now it seems their festive way of calling attention to the problem may have crews out to fix the problem soon.

There’s a metal slab over the sinkhole now, but over the weekend, an artificial Christmas tree with ornaments and star stuck out of the hole — all the handiwork of Marietta Spak.

“I was upstairs in the attic and was looking for more Christmas decorations and thought that would look nice in the hole,” said Spak.

Spak pulled the fake fir from her car. It was her attempt to keep drivers from hitting the hole and bring attention to what she believes is a safety issue.

