Pet Pals: Meet Adam

There’s a four-legged friend at New Hanover County Animal Services who is looking for a forever home.

His name is Adam and the shelter workers would describe him as the friendly big guy. He loves to hang around and be rubbed.

He was found at an apartment complex and no one ever came to look for him.

To meet Adam, head to New Hanover County Animal Services. County residents can adopt for $70. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon.

