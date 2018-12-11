Santa spreads Christmas cheer with special photo

FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) — An Indiana mom is thanking a mall Santa for a small act of kindness that made a big impact.

Beth Salzbrenner’s 4-year-old son Austin has used a feeding tube to get his nutrients since he was 9 months old. After years of doctors visits and feeding therapy, he finally got the go-ahead from his doctors to eat food orally in September.

That means this is the first Christmas in more than two years that Austin has gotten to eat cookies.

Salzbrenner decided she wanted to commemorate the occasion with a picture.

She got the idea to get a picture of Santa feeding her son from a Facebook page she follows of other moms with kids that use feeding tubes.

“I thought it would be a good way to have like a memorial picture,” Salzbrenner said.

She came up empty after asking around to see if any local Santas would accommodate her request. So she decided to take Austin to the Glenbrook Square Mall in Fort Wayne Sunday.

