Sheriff warns you will be fined for illegally dumping debris in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County sheriff’s department says they will fine you if you illegally dump debris along roads.

According to a news release, county officials have received numerous reports of illegal dumping along roads – an act they claim will cost taxpayers millions of dollars to clean-up.

“We are working with county emergency management and Pender County administration to aggressively enforce the littering laws,” said Alan Cutler, Pender County Sheriff.

Residents who witness illegal dumping of debris on Pender County’s roads should report a license plate number, the company’s name and if, if possible a photo of the dumping. The non-emergency number to call is (910) 259-1212.

“We are monitoring the debris that is being left on the roadside,” said Tom Collins, Pender County Emergency Manager. “Commercial contractors are required to dispose of debris at the transfer station or an approved landfill.”

Collins said homeowners have until Dec. 21 to move their construction debris to the road including along dirt roads. However, that is a service for Pender County homeowners and doesn’t include waste from commercial contractors.

“Commercial contractors who dump debris along our roadways are in violation of the law,” said Collins. “They are charging homeowners for demolition and disposal and then illegally dumping debris on our roadways.”

Taxpayers are essentially paying twice because some commercial contractors are dumping debris for the county to pick-up, leaving taxpayers with the clean-up bill, added Collins.

FEMA divides debris into the following storm-related categories: vegetation debris, construction debris, household hazardous waste, white goods, and electronics. These items should be separated and placed within 12-ft. of the road.

Construction debris includes building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, and mattresses damaged by the storm;

Household Hazardous Waste includes oils, batteries, pesticides, paints, cleaning supplies, and compressed gas;

White goods include refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, air conditioners, stoves, and water heaters.

Electronics include televisions, computers, radios, stereos, DVD players and telephones.

The final date for residents to have all other storm-related debris to the road right-of-way is Dec. 21. Debris should never be placed against trees or under power lines.

Materials brought to the road right-of-way after these deadlines will be considered illegal dumping.

Storm debris does not include new construction materials, repair debris, cut tiles, sheetrock or framing materials. Manufactured homes and entire households pushed to the road will not be accepted.

Private contractors are responsible for disposal of materials at proper landfills. Construction contractors are not permitted to dump materials on the road right-of-way. Private contractors are responsible for disposal of materials at proper landfills.

DRC, the county’s debris contractor, will not accept household trash, roofing materials, concrete or brick, or new construction waste.

For questions about debris pick-up, contact DRC, toll free at 1-888-721-4372.