Shine, sparkle and look amazing at your next holiday party!

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dressing for holiday parties does not have to be stressful. In fact, it should be fun!

Julie Sullivan of Monkee’s of Wilmington says you should “dress for the type of event you are attending and then add some sparkle and shine.”

Looks for your office party should be more conservative, but dress them up with accessories like a beautiful purse or great earrings.

When dressing for more casual parties you can wear slacks and a top with an embellishment like feathers.

When dressing for more formal events, however, pile on the glamour. Sullivan says you should think sequins, fancy shoes and fanciful accessories.

If you need help visit Monkee’s of Wilmington to look picture perfect!