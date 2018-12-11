West Bladen & East Columbus split on the hardwood

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It is always great competition when West Bladen and East Columbus meet on the basketball court, Tuesday night that trend continued.

In the girl’s game West Bladen outscored East Columbus 15-7 in the 4th quarter to pull away with the 39-24 win. With the win the Lady Knights improve to 6-2 on the year , while the Gators drop to now 1-5.

The boy’s game was high tempo from the tip-off. East Columbus jumped on the Knights quickly 10-3 in the first quarter. The lead changed many times in the third and fourth quarters, before the Gators pulled out the 58-50 win.

East Columbus will be on the road at Red Springs on Friday night, while West Bladen plays host to South Robeson.