Woman killed, two kids injured by rottweilers at NC home

The Robeson County Sheriff said an elderly woman was killed Monday night after a dog attack in the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road in Marietta.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies found the woman dead outside near the roadway and two children badly hurt.

Sheriff Wilkins identified the woman as 73-year-old Esta Currier. The children have only been identified as the woman’s grandchildren, and Wilkins says they are 7 and 9-years-old, respectively. They remain hospitalized at McLeod Hospital in Florence.

Brenda Walters, 56, was also injured in the incident. She is the owner of the dogs and is related to Currier, authorities say. She was treated and released from Southeastern Medical Center.

