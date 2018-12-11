You can stay overnight at the real ‘A Christmas Story’ home

CLEVELAND, OH (WGN/CNN) — This year is the the 35th anniversary of “A Christmas Story,” one of the most beloved Christmas movies. The movie is set in Indiana, but the house seen in the film is about five hours east of Chicago on the edge of the old steel mills of Cleveland, Ohio.

Not only can you visit the house you see in the movie, you can tour it and stay in it.

It has become true Christmas pilgrimage since 2006 for a 100,000 people a year. All year round, but especially at Christmas time, fans of the movie make the trek to post pictures, tour Ralphie’s house and take home all things pink pajama and leg lamp. Building it was hardly a dream for Florida resident Brian Jones.

“I wanted to be a jet pilot and astronaut,” he said.

Jones, now 42, studied hard, became the valedictorian of his high school class, went on to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy and majored in aerospace engineering.

