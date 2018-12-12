After weathering the storms, Brunswick Emergency Services Director bids farewell

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A long time Brunswick County official is retiring after 30 years of public service.

Brian Watts was named Emergency Services Director in early 2014.

“I want to think that Brunswick County is better off because of some of the things that I’ve done,” Watts said.

Before that, he worked as Brunswick County Emergency Medical Services Director for 12 years. He says he’s learned a lot along the way.

“Emergency management and emergency services is all about partnerships, he said. “You have to know who you have to count on during an event. And you have to have those relationships beforehand.”

Watts has seen a variety of changes during his time with Brunswick County including nearly tripling the number of emergency services employees, bringing in new technology, and new support teams.

“After Hurricane Ophelia, we started looking at the fact that maybe we need a flood response team, a swift water rescue team,” Watts said.

Hes says during Hurricane Matthew, that rescue team went to other parts of the state and rescued about 20 people. During Florence, they rescued about 50 people in Brunswick County alone.

“If nothing else, I think we have cultivated a team that, whether I’m here or not, they can take care of it,” Watts said.

Deputy Director Scott Garner agrees. He says any change of leadership will shake things up, but he’s confident in his team.

“We’ll miss him,” Garner said. “But, you know, we’re always here for him, no matter what.”

Watts says he does not yet have plans for his retirement. Garner would not say if he plans to apply for watts’s position.