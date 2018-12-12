Blue Trees Matter: Showing support for law enforcement this Christmas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You’ve probably heard of Blue Lives Matter. But what about blue trees matter? One Wilmington Christmas tree lot is showing support for law enforcement in a unique way.

At first glance, Barr Evergreens Christmas Tree lot at the intersection of Independence and Shipyard Blvd. looks like a normal Christmas tree lot.

Manager Brad Jordan says they’re used to flocking trees for customers who want that white snowy look.

But this year, Jordan got a different idea; one he believes is the first of its kind.

“Me being a law enforcement officer back in the mountains for 13 years, I decided to make a blue tree, also with a fallen officer they had here in Wilmington,” said Jordan. “I feel that officers’ lives matter. And, so we just tried it out, and it’s starting to be a little trend.”

Jordan says the trees are sprayed to order at no additional cost.