CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Town Council is giving a thumbs up to a pair of very different business ventures.

Council first gave the go-ahead for a distillery on North Lake Park Boulevard. The distillery got a unanimous yes vote.

Also ok’d were golf carts and low-speed vehicles being allowed to operate as taxi cabs.

They will be allowed to work without meters only in Carolina Beach and rates must be posted in an obvious place for patrons.