ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Deputies are on the scene of a hostage situation on Albert Road near the Pembroke community of Robeson County, according to Robeson County Emergency Management.

Residents say deputies have both ends of the road blocked and a couple of EMS units are also on scene.

- Advertisement -

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has not yet commented on the situation.

Check back for more on this developing story.