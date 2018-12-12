Firefighters to reach new heights with nearly $1.2M aerial truck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is reaching new heights, debuting a nearly $1.2 million aerial truck Wednesday.

The 2018 Pierce Velocity Ascendant Tandem Axle is replacing a truck that served the department for 21 years.

It comes with all new equipment. Some of the most notable features including increased hearing protection for passengers, a high visibility light and siren system, and a battery-operated “jaws of life system”

Captain Derek Mickler says the advanced capabilities of Truck 7 has the ability to make saving lives quicker and easier.

“Let me give you a bit of an example,” Mickler said. “With the previous truck we had it could actually take up to 5 or 6 minutes to get on top of the roof and cut a hole, whereas with this truck we can do it in under 2 minutes. When you’re talking about a fire and growth of a fire, minutes do count.”

Mickler says the final cost of the truck still full under budget by more than $100,000.

The department will use the left over money to invest in additional trucks and equipment in the future.