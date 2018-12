WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Laney athletic department released the names for their 2019 Hall of Fame Class on Wednesday afternoon.

Full Court Press co-host Tre Whitted will be inducted this year. Whitted senior year he averaged 21 points, six assists, and five rebounds a game. The rest of the 2019 class includes; Gail Grotsky, Bryan Britt, and T.J Harvey.

The induction ceremony will be held on Friday , January 11th prior to the Laney boy’s varsity game.