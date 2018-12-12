High speed chase lands Bladen Co. felon back in prison

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — An Elizabethtown man is heading back to prison for several years after leading sheriff deputies on a high speed chase.

Phillip R. McKiver, 44, entered guilty pleas on Tuesday in Bladen County Superior Court to charges of Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and Habitual Felon.

McKiver was sentenced to at least six years in prison.

At 12:30 a.m. on January 26, a patrol deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office saw the white Honda that McKiver was operating run a stop sign near the intersection of NC Highways 53 and 701 just outside of Elizabethtown.

At that time, the deputy tried to pull him over. Instead, McKiver, who was driving despite having a revoked driver’s license, sped through downtown Elizabethtown at a high rate of speed before eventually reaching NC-87 with the deputy in pursuit. McKiver reached over 100 mph while traveling along NC-87 before finally pulling over and surrendering to law enforcement. No one was injured.

McKiver’s lengthy criminal history includes prior felony convictions for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, and Manufacturing Marijuana.