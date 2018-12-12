Price is Right’s Bob Barker celebrates 95th birthday

(CBS News) — The Price is Right’s Bob Barker turns 95 on Wednesday.

The show celebrated early by giving Barker a cake and received birthday wishes via Skype.

According to reports, Barker was the host of the daytime show for 30 years before Drew Carey took over in 2007.

Happy Birthday, Bob!

Happy Birthday to the legendary, Bob Barker! Your TPIR family & fans love you & wish you the happiest day! Happy 95th, Bob! ???????? Share your favorite Bob Barker memory below pic.twitter.com/1ezmK3RBoD

— The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) 12 декември 2018 г.