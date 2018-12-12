Price is Right’s Bob Barker celebrates 95th birthday

Bob Barker (Photo: Iaksge / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)

(CBS News) — The Price is Right’s Bob Barker turns 95 on Wednesday.

The show celebrated early by giving Barker a cake and received birthday wishes via Skype.

According to reports, Barker was the host of the daytime show for 30 years before Drew Carey took over in 2007.

Happy Birthday, Bob!

