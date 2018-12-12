Someone has stolen baby Jesus from a NC church nativity scene

A local church is asking for help after a fiberglass statue of baby Jesus was taken from their outside nativity scene.

Pastor Scott Hagaman of the First Baptist Church of Marion tells News 13, to their knowledge, the baby was in the manger on Monday but when church members arrived Tuesday, the statue was gone.

The pastor says the church has been putting the nativity scene together, outside, for the past 4 years in Marion, without any problems.

Now, the pastor is asking that whoever has the baby Jesus, just simply return it.

Anyone with information regarding the statue’s whereabouts or who might have taken it is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at (828) 652-3241 or the First Baptist Church of Marion’s office at (828) 652-6030.