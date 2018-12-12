Shallotte car theft suspects arrested

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The two men accused of stealing a car in Shallotte Monday are now behind bars.

According to a Facebook post, Shallotte Police said they identified both suspects and found them in South Carolina. Detectives followed the men back into Brunswick County and then pulled them over.

Michael Wayne Searls, 42, is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and is being held under a $7,500 bond.

Brian Keith Misenheimer, 43, is charged with conspire to commit felony larceny and failure to appear on felony. He is being held under a $60,000 bond.

Police said on Monday night, the men went to Walmart. One stole a set of keys and found the vehicle they belonged to and drove off.

Detectives said also found out the location of the stolen vehicle.