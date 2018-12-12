Spirit adds three new non-stops to Myrtle Beach airport

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Spirit Airlines is bringing more non-stop flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport.
The airline and airport held a celebration Wednesday.
Passengers can now fly directly to Houston, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Kansas City, Missouri, starting in May of next year.
The flight to Indy will be offered three times a week, while the flights to Houston and Kansas City will operate twice a week.
“Twenty-three destinations is a bigger airport for us. Myrtle Beach is a big part of our map. It’s been successful for us for years. We’ve actually grown almost double in the last five years here,” said Stephen Schuler, spokesperson for Spirit Airlines.