Spirit adds three new non-stops to Myrtle Beach airport

Spirit Airlines is bringing more non-stop flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The airline and airport held a celebration Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Passengers can now fly directly to Houston, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Kansas City, Missouri, starting in May of next year.

The flight to Indy will be offered three times a week, while the flights to Houston and Kansas City will operate twice a week.

“Twenty-three destinations is a bigger airport for us. Myrtle Beach is a big part of our map. It’s been successful for us for years. We’ve actually grown almost double in the last five years here,” said Stephen Schuler, spokesperson for Spirit Airlines.

Related Article: Coast Guard medevacs man from off Myrtle Beach coast

Read more here.