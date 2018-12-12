Team of the Week: Laney girl’s basketball

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Laney girl’s basketball team has just 3 seniors on this years roster after the Buccaneers went to the Regional Final a year ago.

It was a slow start to the year for Laney, as they dropped their first game of the season on the road to Jacksonville. Since that point the Bucs have rattled off four straight wins, which included getting a revenge win over the Cardinals. Laney took care of Jacksonville on Monday night 65-42 behind a 30 point performance from sophomore Saniya Rivers.

“We have been able to improve constantly over the last couple games. Some things that we struggled with in the first game were because we are so young. I think some of that stuff has started to click,”said Laney head coach Ashley Berting.

Last season Laney went 28-3 and made it all the way to the Regional Championships in Class 4A, but fell to Southeast Raleigh. This year it is a new team, but they still have the same dream.

“We are a really young team. The fact that we just came out and beat one of the teams that were in the championships is a beautiful thing,”said sophomore Saniya Rivers.

The Buccaneers graduated six seniors from the 2017-2018 team and anytime time that happens it is a learning curve.

“The young ones coming in you have to learn them as players and what their potential is. So, I had to learn how to coach them to get them to play to their potential,”said Berting.

It is just the beginning of the season as Laney has only played five games, but this is starting to look like a team ready for another run at a State title. While all of the players want to wear that ring at the end of the year, it is still just one a one game at a time mentality.

“Can’t win a game before you play it. So, that is what were transitioning on and we just have to come back and practice tomorrow. There is still stuff we can find to improve on,”said Berting.

The Laney Bucs will be back in action on Friday night when they travel to take on West Brunswick.