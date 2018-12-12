Tree commission plants new life at Greenfield Lake

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Tree Commission planted 12 trees at Greenfield Lake Wednesday hoping to lessen the trauma our environment suffered during Hurricane Florence.

The commission meets every December 12 at noon to plant the 12 trees. This year’s meet was much more of a necessity as Greenfield Lake alone lost hundreds of trees in the storm.

Head of Wilmington Tree Commission Sherry O’Daniell says that the health of our urban canopy has a bigger effect on us than we may think.

“Trees also filter out a lot of the air pollutants and it’s very beneficial for that,” Sherry O’Daniell said. “It just really make things more pleasant. Crime rates have been known to drop. Children do better in school. There’s no negativism.”

O’Daniell says the commission planted only oak trees that are native to North Carolina.