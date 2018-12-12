West Brunswick basketball splits doubleheader in Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)–West Brunswick and St. James split a doubleheader on the hardwood on Wednesday night in Shallotte.

In the girl’s game it was West Brunswick leading the Sharks 15-13 at the halftime break. From the third quarter on St. James outscored the Trojans 22-16 to pull away with the 36-30 win.

The boy’s game would be decided very early on. West Brunswick jumped out to the 20-6 lead after the first quarter and the Sharks could never make up the deficit. The Trojans picked up the 55-38 win on their home court.

West Brunswick will be back in action on Friday when they host Laney. All four teams will be playing against the Buccaneers.