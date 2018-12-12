Wilmington Boys Choir invites you to ‘A Dickens Christmas’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Boys Choir has been bringing music to the holidays for decades. Founded in 1984, the choir has been a place for boys to enjoy music and perform all your favorites. The choir has sung across the country and around the world at venues including Biltmore House and Westminster Abbey.

The choir brings your favorite Christmas carols and holiday classics to life at their Holiday Pops concert Tuesday at 7pm. The performance is called ‘A Dickens Christmas at the Country Club of Landfall’ and is open to the public.

- Advertisement -

Tickets include dinner, drinks and the concert and are just $30 per person.

You can get yours by clicking here.