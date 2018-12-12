‘Go Coast’ program aims to reduce unnecessary traffic on roads

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) has launched its ‘Go Coast’ program’ to encourage employers to create ways to mitigate traffic and reduce the number of vehicle miles employees travel for work.

“‘Go Coast’ is a program housed within the WMPO and its number one initiative is to encourage and enable citizens to use sustainable alternative forms of transportation whenever possible,” said WMPO Transportation Planner Nick Cannon who appeared Wednesday on WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina. “What the ‘Go Coast Commuter Employer Program’ does is recognize organizations that have resources in place that allows their employees to do just that.”

Some ways employers can be part of the program is by committing to provide employees with bicycle racks, special carpooling parking spaces and offering alternative work schedules.

“This just expands commuting options for workers,” Cannon said.

WMPO plans to recognize local companies and businesses that provide such opportunities on the ‘Go Coast’ website and in ‘Go Coast’ publications and newsletters.

There will be three levels of designation including bronze, silver and gold.

“Each level has criteria that builds off one another and each criteria has a wide array of what could designate an employer as commuter friendly,” Cannon said.

Click here to learn more about each criteria. Completed applications consist of 11 questions and should be emailed to GoCoast@wilmingtonnc.gov.

“We just want to honor organizations and employers that offer efficient transportation systems that prioritize the health of the environment and not sitting in traffic for 20 minutes while just traveling three and a half miles down the road” Cannon said.

The WMPO is comprised of members from Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Wrightsville Beach, New Hanover County, Belville, Leland, Navassa, Brunswick County, Pender County, Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority and North Carolina Board of Transportation.