Adopted NC boy spends his birthday finding forever homes for others kids

ABERDEEN, NC (WTVD) — It’s a Christmas memory that will live on for years to come: A teen girl from Ukraine finds her forever home in the United States.

But the story actually starts with a 9-year-old North Carolina boy named Grady Bartholf.

For his birthday, he wanted to raise money to help families complete their adoption dreams.

And being adopted himself, Grady knew how special that would be.

“Family has always been so important to Grady,” his mother, Bhavana Bartholf, said. “This year, leading up to his birthday, he came to us and said that moving forward, his only wish is to make sure that he helps at least one kid get adopted each year for his birthday.”

So, he set out to raise $4,000 in donations. His efforts actually raked in more than $12,000.

