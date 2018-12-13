All clear after ‘non-credible’ bomb threat sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington says they received a non-credible bomb threat from a foreign email address Thursday afternoon.

According to Chief Marketing & Engagement Officer Craig Wagner, LCFH called 911 and law enforcement searched both facilities.

No suspicious devices were found and operations returned to normal, Wagner said.

Authorities say bomb threats sent to dozens of schools, government buildings and other locations across the U.S. appear to be a hoax.