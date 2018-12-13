Bathroom furnishings distribution center sets up shop in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New York based supplier of bathroom furnishings is establishing an 80,000 square foot distribution center in Rocky Point.

According to a news release from the NC State Port, Fine Fixtures Inc. will utilize the Port of Wilmington for imported shipments of its products.

- Advertisement -

“We wanted to be close to the Port of Wilmington,” said Joseph Ostreicher, co-founder and co-owner of Fine Fixtures.

The company, established in 2005, had outgrown its warehouses in Brooklyn and New Windsor, New York.

“The Port of Wilmington has a quick turn-around,” Ostreicher said. “Truckers don’t have to wait a long time.”

Related Article: Cooper expected to discuss offshore drilling during Wrightsville Beach visit

Fine Fixtures began moving into the space at Cape Fear Industrial Complex in early November and plans to commence with shipments from the property as early as late December. The company plans to employ 20 people at the Rocky Point site.

“As the capabilities at our Port of Wilmington continue to grow, the at-port model becomes even more attractive to companies focused on logistics and distribution,” said Paul J. Cozza, executive director of the North Carolina State Ports Authority. “Global access is key for Fine Fixtures and many other projects that continue to consider locations in the Cape Fear Region. This investment complements our growth and showcases the port’s ability to service prime importers.”

The State Ports Authority worked closely with officials at Wilmington Business Development and North Carolina’s Southeast in assisting Fine Fixtures in its site search.

The company spent a year looking at possible sites in Virginia and North Carolina, according to Ostreicher.