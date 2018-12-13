Champions for Children Gala to benefit Community Boys & Girls Club

How would you like to help raise money for the Community Boys & Girls Club and have a good time doing it? On Friday, The Community Boys and Girls Club will host their Champions For Children Gala. The event will offer a silent auction, live music, dinner and you can hear from some of the children they help.

All proceeds will support our valuable programs designed to enhance the lives of community club members through academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character and leadership development. Champions for Children engages 250 guests representing our community’s social philanthropists, foundations, donors, alumni, and friends of the Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington.

The event will be Friday, December 14, 2018 at 6 PM – 11 PM at Terrace at Sir Tyler in Wilmington, North Carolina. Tickets are $100 and available at www.cbgcw.org