Crews cutting power on Surf City swing bridge, preparing to dismantle

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is getting ready to take apart the Surf City Swing Bridge.

Last week, the new high-rise bridge opened to traffic and the swing bridge permanently opened to boat traffic.

- Advertisement -

A DOT engineer said the power to the bridge is going to be disconnected this morning. He said crews are working now to secure the bridge so it can be dismantled. The DOT expects that to begin this weekend or Monday at the latest.

If you want to get one last picture with the iconic bridge, there is an event happening Saturday that benefits burn victims. The Coastal Carolina Chapter of the Firefigher’s Burned Children Fund is hosting an event to celebrate the bridge with photographers ready to take your picture.