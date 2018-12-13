Deadline approaches for Florence aid in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Home and business owners suffering damages from Hurricane Florence are running out of time to request federal government aid.

The deadline is Thursday night to apply for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. More than 99,000 applications for help after the September storm’s record rains and flooding have been filed.

People can apply by calling 1-800-621-3362, going online, visiting a local disaster recovery center or using FEMA’s mobile app.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office says more than $1 billion in state and federal resources for Florence response already has been approved.

Cooper earlier this week also wrote President Donald Trump asking for federal disaster assistance in 21 counties that received damages from Hurricane Michael’s remnants in October.