Duo busted in Columbus Co. after chase across state lines

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man and woman are in custody in Columbus County following a chase across state lines.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the chase went from North Carolina to South Carolina and then back to North Carolina.

Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Michele Tatum says the suspects wrecked their vehicle and ran into a wooded area on McCrimmon Extension in Tabor City.

Law enforcement officers from several agencies helped in the search.

No word on the suspects’ identity or their charges.