Grinch to appear at Christmas Village in Shallotte

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Grinch stole the show on Good Morning Carolina to preview an event happening in Shallotte this weekend.

The Christmas Village is one of three vendor events the Town of Shallotte holds throughout the year.

- Advertisement -

Megan Bishop from the Town of Shallotte brought the Grinch on GMC Thursday to help explain the event.

The Christmas Village is happening Saturday, December 15 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Grinch who will be at the event for the kids to take pictures along with Santa.

The event will also have vendors to shop at, crafts for the kids, and a petting zoo.

Bishop said there are at least 80 vendors signed up to be there and the event is happening rain or shine.