HAPPENING TODAY: Disaster rebuild info session in Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — If you need to apply for Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Disaster Rebuild Program or want to find out more about the accelerated new homeownership program, now’s your chance.

Until 4 p.m., a Habitat for Humanity staff member will be at the Burgaw ReStore answering questions and providing applications.

- Advertisement -

The Disaster Rebuild program provides up to $35,000 in aid for low-to-moderate income homeowners in New Hanover, Pender, and Duplin Counties who have sustained damage to their home due to a natural disaster.

The Restore is located at 115 W Freemont Street in Burgaw.