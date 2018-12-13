Ian Ziering joins the cast of ‘Swamp Thing’ TV series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 90210 is coming to 28401. An actor who spent a decade starring on a beloved TV show, is leaving Beverly Hills and coming to the cape fear to star in the latest Filmington flick.

Entertainment news outlets report Ian Ziering is joining the cast of Swamp Thing.

He has starred in things as diverse as Beverly Hills 90210 to Sharknado.

Now, he joins the DC Universe Series.

The series tells the story of a young woman who investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana.

She soon learns the swamp holds mystical secrets.

Swamp Thing premiers next year.