Mom rocks out to Kelly Clarkson on camera at college basketball game

Mandy Remmell rocked out to Kelly Clarkson’s iconic song “Since You Been Gone,” as the Maryland Terps ‘Fan Cam’ fixated on her and her 10-year-old son Blake — who was obviously mortified — at a Tuesday night basketball game.

“I was shocked that he was actually so embarrassed, but you know, when your mom is broadcasted on the Jumbotron making you laugh and sing, you get real scared,” said Remmell.

Blake plays basketball and it was their first Maryland game together.

“Before this actually happened, and before it went viral, he said ‘I think I’m going to here to college’ and I said, ‘That’s a good idea.’ Then this happened, and I was like, ‘I don’t know that you’re going to go there now, buddy! Haha! You won’t live this down,'” said Remmell.

“I know that she always does stuff like that. All the time,” Blake told us, adding that his mom is well known for dancing the worm.

