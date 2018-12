WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule to talk with WWAY and Junior Journalist Sofia Coble.

He says he uses “magic” to get to all the little kids homes in one night and he “loves to do it!”

Santa also says that he doesn’t have a favorite cookie type, but also loves fruits and vegetables to fuel his long night on December 25.

He adds that he does it because of a special gift to the world that he wants to pass on.