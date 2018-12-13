Season’s Eatings! Taste all Wilmington has to offer at ’12 Tastes (or more) of Christmas’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — ‘ILM Lampoon’s 12 Tastes (or more) of Christmas’ promises to be the best holiday party this side of the nuthouse!

The event is Thursday night at Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts Center. It will feature more than three dozen local restaurants, bars, bottle shops and breweries. There will be carolers for holiday cheer and a chance to win prizes.

The theme is based on the movie ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ and you are encouraged to dress in your best Griswold style!

Encore Magazine‘s Shea Carver says “we’re gonna have all the food and drinks you can imagine.” She also says there will be prizes for costumes, best bites, best sips and the best decorated booth.

It is a fundraiser for DREAMS of Wilmington. Executive Director Kevin Blackburn says he is excited about the event because DREAMS is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Florence. “DREAMS,” he says, “serves kids who are ages 8 to 18 and provide sas wide an arts experience as possible.”

The party starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are available by clicking here.