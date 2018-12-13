William Bernicki sentenced to life for 2017 Monkey Junction murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was a failed murder-suicide and now the man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in Monkey Junction last year before he turned the gun on himself is going to prison.

Both sides made their closing statements earlier Thursday. The answer seemed like a no brainier to this jury.

It apparently only took them 20 minutes to deliberate before determining William Bernicki was guilty of killing Brittany Fullwood.

Bernicki was charged with shooting and killing Fullwood in April of 2017.

Investigators say Bernicki shot her several times before shooting himself in the face. Fullwood’s parents have been active throughout this trial, her father testifying last week.

New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David says this was a decisive verdict.

“Someone who breaks into someone’s home with a gun and commits a brutal act that is gratuitous in its violence, will not only not receive any plea offer from this office, and William Bernicki never did, but a jury is just never going to tolerate it,” David said.

David says the jury heard seventeen different testimonies during this trial.

Bernicki will be sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

Tonight on WWAY News at 6 p.m., hear from Fullwood’s family on what else they lost in this whole tragedy and how they feel about Bernicki’s sentence.