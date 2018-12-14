Christmas Village in Shallotte re-scheduled due to rain

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Christmas Village in Shallotte is being moved to the weekend before Christmas, because of rain this weekend.

The Christmas Village is one of three vendor events the Town of Shallotte holds throughout the year.

Megan Bishop from the Town of Shallotte brought the Grinch on GMC Thursday to help explain the event. The event was supposed to happen this weekend, but it has been moved to next weekend. Bishop said the town is still going to do pictures for kids with Santa and the Grinch tomorrow at Mulberry Park from 9-12 under the amphitheater to stay dry.

The Christmas Village is now happening at Mulberry Park on Saturday, December 22 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Grinch and Santa will also be at the event for the kids to take pictures.

The event will also have vendors to shop at, crafts for the kids, and a petting zoo.

Bishop said there are at least 80 vendors signed up to be there and the event is happening rain or shine.